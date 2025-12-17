Turkish Airlines flight safely returns to BIA after technical issue

Turkish Airlines flight safely returns to BIA after technical issue

December 17, 2025   05:41 am

A Turkish Airlines aircraft that departed from the Bandaranaike International Airport bound for Istanbul, Turkey, last night was able to make a safe return and land at the BIA after experiencing a technical fault in its landing gear system.

The airport duty officer stated that the aircraft was brought back and landed at around 12:17 a.m. today (12).

The aircraft, bearing flight number TK733 and belonging to Turkish Airlines, departed the BIA at 10:00 p.m. yesterday for Istanbul with 202 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot became aware that the aircraft’s landing gear had failed to retract properly into the aircraft.

