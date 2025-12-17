Heavy showers above 100mm likely at some places today

December 17, 2025   05:41 am

Under the influence of the Easterly wave, the prevailing showery conditions over the Northern and Eastern parts of the island are expected to continue further during the next few days.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Central provinces and in Badulla and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

