January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Draft National Electricity Policy presented to Energy Minister
- BBC says will fight Trumps US$10 billion defamation lawsuit
- Case against Shasheendra Rajapaksa to be taken up in March 2026
- Sri Lanka leads winter travel surge among Indians
- Police receive several complaints regarding circulation of counterfeit currency notes