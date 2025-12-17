Wang Dongming, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, has arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit.

Vice Chairman Wang Dongming arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last evening on a three-day official visit.

He was received at the BIA by Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong, Director General Savitri Panabokke and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese Embassy.