Vice Chairman of Standing Committee of National Peoples Congress of China arrives in Sri Lanka

Vice Chairman of Standing Committee of National Peoples Congress of China arrives in Sri Lanka

December 17, 2025   06:15 am

Wang Dongming, the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, has arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit.

Vice Chairman Wang Dongming arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last evening on a three-day official visit.

He was received at the BIA by Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong, Director General Savitri Panabokke and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese Embassy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)

Govt. and opposition politicians call for law to be applied equally to ex-Speaker Asoka Ranwala (English)