An individual has been hacked to death in Matugama following the escalation of a personal dispute.

The victim, a 41-year-old man residing from Upper Matugama, was murdered at around 11:40 p.m. last night (16).

The suspect involved in the murder has fled the area, and further investigations are being carried out by the Matugama Police.

Meanwhile, our correspondent noted that this morning (17), the house of the 36-year-old suspect was set on fire.

Around 50 people arrived at the house of the suspect from Dodangoda and set fire, causing extensive damage.