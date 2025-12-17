15-hour water cut in Mahara and Gampaha today

15-hour water cut in Mahara and Gampaha today

December 17, 2025   08:57 am

A 15-hour water cut will be in effect for residents of Mahara and Gampaha from 4:00 p.m. today (17), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced.

The water cut has been attributed to essential maintenance work to be carried out on pipelines related to the construction activities on the Central Expressway.

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended from 4:00 p.m. today (17) to 7:00 a.m. tomorrow (18).

