EU humanitarian aid worth EUR 500,000 arrives in Sri Lanka

A special cargo flight carrying 69,000 kilograms of disaster relief humanitarian aid, valued at around EUR 500,000, arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning (17) from Germany and Luxembourg.

The consignment, provided by the European Union, includes essential disaster relief items such as tents and emergency shelters, utensils for food preparation, mattresses and water purification equipment, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Boeing 747-400 heavy cargo aircraft arrived at the BIA at 4:30 a.m. today, having departed from Leipzig, Germany.

The Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Sri Lanka, Sarah Hasselbarth, a representative of the European Union, Pierre Tripon, and officials from the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) were present at the airport to officially receive the humanitarian aid.