75kg of Kerala cannabis seized from boat in Maradankerni

December 17, 2025   10:03 am

An individual has been taken into custody near a forested area along the Manalkadu, Maradankerni coastline with a stock of Kerala cannabis.

Police stated that the narcotics stock was seized based on information received by officers of the Mannar Division Crime Investigation Unit.

The authorities recovered more than 75 kilograms of Kerala cannabis from a boat found in the area.

A 59-year-old resident of Manalkadu was arrested in connection with the incident.

Further investigations are underway.

