PM Harini assures to address salary concerns of govt translators

December 17, 2025   10:27 am

Officials of the Government Translators’ Service Union met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss several issues including salary concerns.

According to the Prime Minister’s Media Division, attention was drawn to the prevailing salary issues within the Government Translators’ Service, including salary disparities between grades and existing vacancies.

The Prime Minister stated that several challenges had arisen due to previous governments not implementing public service salary increases through a systematic and logical framework, and noted that discussions regarding salary disparities are currently underway.

She further stated that a positive course of action is expected to be taken on this matter next year.

The meeting was attended by Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, President of the Government Translators’ Service Union Mujibar Rahman, and a group of officials.

