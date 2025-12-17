IMF Executive Board to review Sri Lankas US$ 200 million emergency financing request on Friday

IMF Executive Board to review Sri Lankas US$ 200 million emergency financing request on Friday

December 17, 2025   11:16 am

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to review the government’s request for emergency financial assistance amounting to SDR 150.5 million (approximately USD 200 million) under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) on Friday (19), according to the IMF Executive Board calendar.

The request was made after the widespread destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah last month, which severely affected several parts of the country.

Subsequently the government sought financial support from the IMF.

Earlier this month, IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka Evan Papageorgiou said Sri Lankan authorities had formally requested assistance equivalent to around 26 percent of Sri Lanka’s IMF quota, noting that the request was subject to Executive Board approval.

In a statement issued on December 5, the IMF extended its sympathies to the people of Sri Lanka impacted by the cyclone and reaffirmed its close engagement with the authorities during the recovery period.

The IMF said it remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka’s efforts to recover, rebuild and enhance resilience, as the country undertakes urgent measures to address the economic and social fallout from the natural disaster.

Approval of the RFI would provide Sri Lanka with rapid access to emergency financing to help meet immediate balance-of-payments needs arising from the cyclone-related shock.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)