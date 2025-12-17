Alleged Bondi gunman charged with 15 counts of murder

Alleged Bondi gunman charged with 15 counts of murder

December 17, 2025   11:53 am

Naveed Akram, the surviving suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, has been charged with 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder and one of committing a terrorist act, according to the New South Wales Police.

The other gunman, his father Sajid Akram, 50, was killed in an exchange of fire with police at the scene.

Fifteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured in the attack, which targeted Australia’s Jewish community at an event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

It was the country’s deadliest shooting since 1996.

Source: BBC

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)