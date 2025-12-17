Missing yellow anaconda hatchling found at Dehiwala Zoo

The Yellow Anaconda hatchling which was reported missing from the Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens recently, has been recovered.

The hatchling was found inside an iron box within the Reptilium of the zoo, less than 24 hours after the zoo keeper in charge of the relevant section was interdicted in connection with its disappearance.

The hatchling, measuring between 1.5 and 2 feet in length, was the only Yellow Anaconda in the Dehiwala Zoo.

It was part of a group of six snakes belonging to four different species, which were seized by officials at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from a woman attempting to smuggle them illegally into the country. The snakes were handed over to the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens on September 15, 2025, for quarantine and care.

A formal complaint regarding the disappearance of the hatchling was lodged with the Dehiwala Police on December 7.

The zoo keeper had initially claimed that the snake had escaped after the enclosure door was left open inadvertently.

Despite an extensive search operation conducted over several days by the staff, the hatchling remained unaccounted for. Following a preliminary inquiry into the incident, the zoo keeper was suspended on December 16.

Subsequently, the hatchling was discovered safely inside an iron box located within the Reptilium.