Missing yellow anaconda hatchling found at Dehiwala Zoo

Missing yellow anaconda hatchling found at Dehiwala Zoo

December 17, 2025   12:27 pm

The Yellow Anaconda hatchling which was reported missing from the Dehiwala National Zoological Gardens recently, has been recovered.

The hatchling was found inside an iron box within the Reptilium of the zoo, less than 24 hours after the zoo keeper in charge of the relevant section was interdicted in connection with its disappearance.

The hatchling, measuring between 1.5 and 2 feet in length, was the only Yellow Anaconda in the Dehiwala Zoo.

It was part of a group of six snakes belonging to four different species, which were seized by officials at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) from a woman attempting to smuggle them illegally into the country. The snakes were handed over to the Dehiwala Zoological Gardens on September 15, 2025, for quarantine and care.

A formal complaint regarding the disappearance of the hatchling was lodged with the Dehiwala Police on December 7. 

The zoo keeper had initially claimed that the snake had escaped after the enclosure door was left open inadvertently.

Despite an extensive search operation conducted over several days by the staff, the hatchling remained unaccounted for. Following a preliminary inquiry into the incident, the zoo keeper was suspended on December 16.

Subsequently, the hatchling was discovered safely inside an iron box located within the Reptilium.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)