Doctors at Anuradhapura Hospital launch strike citing lack of adequate security

Doctors attached to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital have launched a strike, citing the lack of adequate security.

Doctors engaged in the strike stated that several empty bullet casings were discovered within the premises of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital three days ago, raising serious concerns regarding the safety of medical staff.

Accordingly, doctors at the hospital commenced strike action this morning, demanding that appropriate security measures be implemented.

However, the strike caused significant inconvenience to patients who arrived at the hospital seeking medical treatment.