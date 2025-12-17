Probe launched to arrest person responsible for torturing and setting fire to wild elephant in Mihintale

Investigations have been launched into a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows a man torturing and setting fire to a wild elephant in the Ambagahawala area of Seeppukulama, Mihintale, according to the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The Department stated that details surrounding the death of the elephant are scheduled to be presented to court today (17).

Issuing a statement, the Department noted that the suspect responsible for setting fire to the elephant has not yet been apprehended.

Wildlife officers attached to the Anuradhapura Wildlife Sanctuary, including the wildlife officer, are continuing investigations in collaboration with officers from the Military Intelligence to locate and arrest the suspect.

According to the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the deceased wild elephant was a male, aged between 50 and 55 years, measuring approximately nine feet in height.

The elephant had previously been sighted in the same area suffering from a gunshot wound to its front left leg and had received treatment from officers of the Pandulagama Veterinary Office on May 14, June 4, and July 3, 2025.

Following those treatments, no further sightings of the elephant were reported, although wildlife officers in the Anuradhapura area had continued monitoring efforts.

Subsequently, Anuradhapura Wildlife Officers received information that the elephant had been found lying on a plot of land in the Ambagahawala area of Seeppukulama, with burn injuries as well as gunshot wounds.

Upon being informed, veterinary surgeon Udeshika Madhuwanthi and officials from the Pandulagama Veterinary Office arrived at the location and commenced treatment.

Despite medical treatments, the wild elephant succumbed to its injuries yesterday (16).