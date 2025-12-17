FM accepts US$ 2.5 million grant assistance from Japan

FM accepts US$ 2.5 million grant assistance from Japan

December 17, 2025   01:49 pm

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath today accepted US$ 2.5 million grant assistance from the Government of Japan.

The Foreign Minister received the grant from Akio Isomata, the Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka to support ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

This was followed by prompt deployment of a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team and provision of emergency relief material to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath also thanked the government and people of Japan for the continuous support extended to Sri Lanka during challenging times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)