FM accepts US$ 2.5 million grant assistance from Japan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath today accepted US$ 2.5 million grant assistance from the Government of Japan.

The Foreign Minister received the grant from Akio Isomata, the Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka to support ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

This was followed by prompt deployment of a Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Medical Team and provision of emergency relief material to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath also thanked the government and people of Japan for the continuous support extended to Sri Lanka during challenging times.