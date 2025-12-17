Strike launched after doctor at Badulla Teaching Hospital was assaulted by three-wheeler driver

A doctor at the Badulla Teaching Hospital has reportedly been assaulted by a three-wheeler driver.

The injured doctor has been admitted to the hospital. Subsequently, doctors at the Badulla Hospital have launched a strike.

According to reports, the incident occurred after the three-wheeler driver parked behind the doctor’s vehicle, and when the doctor asked the driver to move the vehicle, the driver assaulted the doctor.

The strike is expected to end at 4:00 p.m. today (17).