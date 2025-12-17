China reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development

December 17, 2025   02:40 pm

The visiting Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress of China, Wang Dongming called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (17).

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Wang Dongming reaffirmed the full support of the government of China for Sri Lanka’s economic and social development, the President’s Media Division stated.

According to the PMD, the meeting between President Dissanayake and Vice Chairman Wang Dongming is expected to further strengthen the long-standing economic, cultural and diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and China.

The President also expressed his appreciation to the Vice Chairman and the delegation for visiting Sri Lanka and acknowledged the sincere support extended by the Government of China, including both material and financial assistance provided to support disaster relief efforts for the affected communities.

The Chinese delegation was briefed on the disaster situation faced by Sri Lanka and the ongoing reconstruction programme. The President also requested the Government of China to extend technical assistance for the restoration and reconstruction of the damaged railway network in Sri Lanka, the PMD added.

