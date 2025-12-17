Turkey-bound aircraft forced to make emergency landing at BIA undergoing maintenance work  official

Turkey-bound aircraft forced to make emergency landing at BIA undergoing maintenance work  official

December 17, 2025   02:54 pm

A Turkish Airlines flight, which was forced to make an emergency landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) due to a technical fault, is scheduled to depart for Istanbul, Turkey, at 10:00 p.m. tomorrow (18), according to the airline’s official website.

However, airport sources indicate that the aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance work.

Last evening (16), the Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul from Colombo was forced to return to the BIA after a technical malfunction occurred in the aircraft’s landing gear system, prompting the pilot to take precautionary measures.

The aircraft successfully landed at BIA early at around 12:17 a.m. today.

The flight, operated by Turkish Airlines as TK733, had 202 passengers and 10 crew members on board when it departed the BIA at 10:00 p.m. yesterday. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot noticed that the landing gear had not deployed properly, prompting immediate safety measures.

The pilot maneuvered the aircraft over the Chilaw sea area, flying at an altitude of approximately 4,000 feet and a speed of 140 knots, while burning off fuel to reduce weight and ensuring that only the necessary fuel to reach the BIA remained, with the rest jettisoned into the sea.

The procedure took over two hours, and the aircraft involved is an Airbus A330, one of the largest passenger aircraft manufactured in France.

Subsequently, the aircraft was safely brought back and landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport at 12:17 a.m. today, under the supervision of the pilot.

For safety, the airport had deployed fire trucks, rescue personnel, medical teams and special boats along the Negombo coastline. Passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft and transported to nearby hotels, and arrangements were made to send the aircraft for necessary maintenance work.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)