Govt to present Rs. 500B supplementary sum to Parliament tomorrow

December 17, 2025   03:27 pm

A Supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion is to be presented to the Parliament tomorrow (18) to restore the livelihoods of those affected due to the sudden disaster situation.

At the request of the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarauriya, and in accordance with the provisions of Standing Orders 16 of Parliament, the Parliament will convene on Thursday (18) and also on Friday (19), the Secretary-General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, said. 

This was decided at the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held today (17) under the chairmanship of Speaker (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, the Department of Communications of Parliament said in a statement.

On Thursday, December 18, Parliament will convene at 9.30 a.m., and a Supplementary Sum of Rs. 500 billion for the year 2026, aimed at restoring the livelihoods of those affected due to the sudden disaster situation, is scheduled to be presented to Parliament and referred to the Committee on Public Finance. 

Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate brought forward by the Government on the current situation of the country following the disaster caused by the inclement weather has been scheduled to be held until 5.30 p.m.

Parliament is also scheduled to convene on Friday, December 19, from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., and the Supplementary Sum of Rs. 500 billion is scheduled to be debated and approved by Parliament on that day.
 

