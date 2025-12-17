Two including 2-yr-old killed in fatal accident at Dehiattakandiya

Two including 2-yr-old killed in fatal accident at Dehiattakandiya

December 17, 2025   05:30 pm

A 33‑year‑old woman and her 2‑year‑old son have died following a head‑on collision involving a bus and a three‑wheeler in the Muwagammana area in the Dehiattakandiya Police Division on the Polonnaruwa -Mahiyanganaya main road today (17). 

Following the collision, the three-wheeler driver, his wife, and their two sons were rushed to the Dehiattakandiya Hospital in critical condition for treatment.

However, the wife and one of the children later succumbed to their injuries, according to the Police Media Division. 

The deceased have been identified as a 33-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son, who are residents of Mawanagama in the Dehiattakandiya district.

The injured three-wheeler driver and his 11-year-old son were subsequently transferred to the Polonnaruwa Hospital for further medical treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed at the Dehiattakandiya Hospital. 

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus involved in the accident has been taken into custody.

Dehiattakandiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

Cabinet greenlights proposal for Sri Lanka to co-host 2026 Asian Regional Debt Management Conference (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

All schools in 6 provinces reopen; Free transport for children in disaster-hit areas (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Int'l partners assure support to rebuild Sri Lanka after ongoing relief operations (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)

Education Ministry issues guidelines as schools schedule to reopen tomorrow (English)