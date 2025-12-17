Two including 2-yr-old killed in fatal accident at Dehiattakandiya

A 33‑year‑old woman and her 2‑year‑old son have died following a head‑on collision involving a bus and a three‑wheeler in the Muwagammana area in the Dehiattakandiya Police Division on the Polonnaruwa -Mahiyanganaya main road today (17).

Following the collision, the three-wheeler driver, his wife, and their two sons were rushed to the Dehiattakandiya Hospital in critical condition for treatment.

However, the wife and one of the children later succumbed to their injuries, according to the Police Media Division.

The deceased have been identified as a 33-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son, who are residents of Mawanagama in the Dehiattakandiya district.

The injured three-wheeler driver and his 11-year-old son were subsequently transferred to the Polonnaruwa Hospital for further medical treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed at the Dehiattakandiya Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus involved in the accident has been taken into custody.

Dehiattakandiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.