Canada to provide over USD 2 million in humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

Canada has announced more than USD 2 million in humanitarian aid to support emergency relief efforts in Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which resulted in loss of life and extensive damage to houses, infrastructure and local economies.

The announcement was made today (17) by the Secretary of State (International Development) of Canada, Randeep Sarai.

Under the assistance package, USD 1.4 million has been allocated to the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide immediate access to food for affected households.

A further USD 350,000 has been provided to World Vision Canada, a member of the Humanitarian Coalition, through the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund to supply emergency relief items, temporary shelters and water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Additionally, USD 215,000 has been allocated to support the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society’s ongoing relief operations through the Emergency Disaster Assistance Fund, administered by the Canadian Red Cross.

Nearly USD 70,000 has also been provided through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives to deliver emergency assistance, the statement said.

Secretary of State Sarai expressed Canada’s solidarity with Sri Lanka, stating that the loss of life and destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah is deeply heartbreaking.

“Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka during this difficult time. This support is focused on providing immediate relief, and we remain committed to identifying additional ways to assist as recovery efforts progress,” he said.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, also underscored Canada’s continued support, noting that the cyclone has caused immense suffering and uncertainty for many families and communities in Sri Lanka, and reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to helping affected populations recover and rebuild.

“Canada stands with those impacted and will continue to provide humanitarian aid and support to help communities recover and rebuild,” he said.

In the statement, Canada said that it continues to closely monitor the situation in Sri Lanka and remains in contact with experienced humanitarian partners to assess evolving needs.

It said the pooled humanitarian funds, to which Canada contributes, were used to support response efforts in Sri Lanka, including allocations from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, the Red Cross Disaster Response Emergency Fund and the World Food Programme’s Immediate Response Account.

In addition to emergency relief, Canada has maintained long-term development cooperation with Sri Lanka, providing USD 8.1 million in bilateral development assistance during the 2024–2025 fiscal year.