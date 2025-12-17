Suspect in Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder released on bail

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka S. Bodaragama today (17) granted bail to a suspect who had been arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

The suspect, identified as Udara Nirmal, was granted bail under two surety bonds of Rs. 500,000 each.

He had been arrested and remanded on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder by supplying mobile phone SIM cards allegedly linked to the assassination of Ganemulla Sanjeewa, who was shot dead inside the Aluthkade court complex on February 19, 2025.