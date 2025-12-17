IOM appeals for $7.3 million to support cyclone-affected communities in Sri Lanka

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched an appeal for USD 7.3 million to support more than 100,000 people affected by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, where the storm has displaced over 280,000 people and damaged or destroyed more than 81,000 homes, leaving families in urgent need of shelter, protection, and essential services.

“Behind every number is a person whose safety, dignity, and rights must guide the response. At moments like this, people need to feel protected, supported, and able to regain a sense of stability,” said Kristin Parco, IOM Chief of Mission in Sri Lanka.

“This appeal focuses on meeting immediate needs while working alongside government-led efforts to help communities recover and rebuild in ways that are inclusive and sustainable,” she added.

As co-lead of the Shelter and Non-Food Item (NFI) cluster, IOM’s appeal aims to address urgent humanitarian needs such as shelter and NFIs, protection, health and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to ensure assistance reaches those most in need, according to the statement.

Cyclone Ditwah made landfall on November 28, bringing strong winds, heavy rains, flooding, and landslides that affected all 25 districts across the country.

These impacts have compounded existing vulnerabilities, as repeated climate-related shocks continue to erode livelihoods, strain household coping capacities, and weaken community infrastructure.

Through this appeal, IOM will deliver a coordinated, multi-sectoral response that addresses immediate humanitarian needs while laying the groundwork for early recovery.

The response is anchored in the activation of IOM’s DTM to provide timely information on population movements and priority needs, helping inform national coordination mechanisms and guide humanitarian planning and targeting.

Key areas of the appeal include emergency shelter assistance to over 78,000 people, including the provision of essential household items, strengthened coordination and conditions in government-run safety centres, and support for households whose homes were damaged through a combination of in-kind assistance and targeted cash support.

Health and MHPSS activities will reach approximately 10,000 people through mobile clinics, community-based outreach, and support to damaged health facilities.

Moreover, IOM will implement rapid WASH interventions for 20,000 people, including emergency water supply, sanitation facilities, and hygiene support in safety centres and affected communities to mitigate public health risks, the statement said.

Protection will remain central to the response, with a target of 10,000 people supported through integrated protection services, and community-based protection and capacity building activities to prevent and respond to risks, including gender-based violence, child protection concerns, and the exclusion of persons with disabilities.

Short-term early recovery actions will also support communities to stabilize and restore livelihoods through targeted assistance, it added.

The appeal calls for urgent support for families affected by Cyclone Ditwah, as continued displacement, damaged homes, and disrupted services place many at ongoing risk.

The statement further added that timely investment will help address immediate needs, support recovery efforts, and enable communities to move beyond displacement toward safer living conditions, restored livelihoods, and longer-term resilience.