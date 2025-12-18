Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in parts of the island today

The prevailing showery conditions are expected to continue over the Northern and Eastern parts of the island due to the influence of the Easterly wave, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers will occur at times in the North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Several spells of showers may occur at the Northern and North-western provinces, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.