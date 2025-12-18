Level 3 landslide warnings issued to residents of seven DS areas in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya

Level 3 ‘Red’ landslide warnings have been issued to residents of seven Divisional Secretariat areas in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The ‘Red’ landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will remain in effect until 2:30 a.m. tomorrow (19).

The evacuation warning has been issued due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions, the NBRO stated.

Accordingly, the warnings are in effect for residents of the Doluwa, Udadumbara and Medadumbara Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Kandy District and the Mathurata, Nildandahinna, Hanguranketha and Walapane DSDs in the Nuwara Eliya District.