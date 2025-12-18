Level 3 landslide warnings issued to residents of seven DS areas in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya

Level 3 landslide warnings issued to residents of seven DS areas in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya

December 18, 2025   06:52 am

Level 3 ‘Red’ landslide warnings have been issued to residents of seven Divisional Secretariat areas in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The ‘Red’ landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will remain in effect until 2:30 a.m. tomorrow (19).

The evacuation warning has been issued due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions, the NBRO stated.

Accordingly, the warnings are in effect for residents of the Doluwa, Udadumbara and Medadumbara Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas in the Kandy District and the Mathurata, Nildandahinna, Hanguranketha and Walapane DSDs in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)