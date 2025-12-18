Kuliyapitiya Crimes OIC transferred after assault video goes viral on social media

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Crimes Division of the Kuliyapitiya Police Station has been transferred in relation to an allegation of a person.

Accordingly, the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson stated that the Crimes OIC has been transferred from the Kuliyapitiya Police Station to the Mawathagama Police Station.

In the past few days, a video showing a police officer in civilian clothing assaulting a person inside a house had been circulating on social media.

An investigation into the incident has been launched under the direct supervision of the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the North Western Province.

The investigation revealed that the person carrying out the assault was the Officer-in-Charge of the Crimes Investigation Division of the Kuliyapitiya Police Station.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to transfer the OIC, and police stated that disciplinary action will also be taken against the officer in due course.