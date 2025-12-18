Three suspects arrested in connection with torturing and setting fire to wild elephant in Mihinthale

December 18, 2025   08:02 am

A total of three individuals have been arrested in connection with the alleged torture and setting fire to a wild elephant in Seeppukulam, Mihinthale, police said.

The Mihinthale Police have arrested the trio following an extensive investigation.

A video showing a wild elephant being set on fire was circulating on social media extensively.

The wild elephant which was subjected to torture was subsequently found dead in Seeppekulam within the Mihinthale Police Division. According to police, a post-mortem examination conducted in connection with the elephant’s death concluded that it died due to kidney and liver disease, along with extreme fear caused by the burns.

Yesterday (17), officers attached to Mihinthale Police Division arrested three residents of Seeppekulam, aged 42, 48 and 50 for the offense of animal cruelty after setting the wild elephant on fire.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (18).

