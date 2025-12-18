Supplementary sum of Rs. 500B to be presented to Parliament today

A supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion is to be presented to Parliament today (18) to restore the livelihoods of those affected by the sudden disaster situation.

At the request of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and in accordance with Standing Order 16 of Parliament, Parliament will convene today (18) and tomorrow (19), Secretary-General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera said.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held yesterday (17) under the chairmanship of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.

Parliament will convene today at 9.30 a.m., during which the Supplementary Sum of Rs. 500 billion for the year 2026, aimed at restoring the livelihoods of those affected by the sudden disaster situation, will be presented and referred to the Committee on Public Finance.

Thereafter, an Adjournment Debate proposed by the Government on the current situation in the country following the disaster caused by inclement weather is scheduled to be held until 5.30 p.m.

Parliament is also scheduled to convene tomorrow (19) from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., during which the Supplementary Sum of Rs. 500 billion is scheduled to be debated and approved.

Meanwhile, on December 13, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced through an Extraordinary Gazette, issued in accordance with Standing Order 16 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, that Parliament would convene on December 18, 2025, at 9.30 a.m., following a request made by the Prime Minister to summon the House.