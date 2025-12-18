Two former Members of Parliament pass away

December 18, 2025   09:27 am

Former Anuradhapura District Member of Parliament Janak Mahendra Adikari and former Deputy Minister of Rehabilitation and Prison Reforms, S. C. Muthukumarana, have reportedly passed away.

Janak Mahendra Adikari, who served as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) organizer for the Kekirawa electorate, passed away following an illness. He was 60 years old at the time of his demise.

Meanwhile, former MP and Deputy Minister S. C. Muthukumarana passed away last evening (17) after a prolonged illness. He was a contemporary of the late Janak Mahendra Adikari and was actively involved in politics for several decades.

He was the Leader of the House in the North Central Provincial Council during the tenure of former Chief Minister Bertie Premalal Dissanayake.

He later entered national politics, representing the Kalawewa constituency in Parliament from 2010, and subsequently held the post of Deputy Minister of Rehabilitation and Prison Reforms.

