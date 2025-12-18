Julie Chung praises Starlink, Microsoft, and MIT for disaster relief efforts in Sri Lanka

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, highlighted the support of American companies and institutions for Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ambassador noted that firms such as Starlink and Microsoft, along with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), are actively contributing to relief initiatives.

Starlink is providing free service to new and existing customers through the end of December 2025 and has donated 145 Starlink units to strengthen disaster response.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and MIT are collaborating to launch a program aimed at collecting accurate data on businesses and properties affected by the cyclone, she said.

Ambassador Chung stated that these efforts “reflect the best of American innovation and our culture of partnership and philanthropy,” emphasizing the ongoing support from US organizations to assist Sri Lanka in its recovery.