Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that several officers were found negligent in performing their duties regarding the road accident involving former Speaker and National People’s Power (NPP) Gampaha District Member of Parliament, Asoka Ranwala.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, a special investigation was conducted by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Traffic Management and Road Safety Division, following direct instructions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The inquiry has revealed dereliction of duty by the following police personnel during the investigation of the accident:

• The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Sapugaskanda Police Station.

• The OIC of the Traffic Division and the officers who conducted the initial investigation.

• Senior Gazetted Officers responsible for supervising the Sapugaskanda Police Station.

In light of these findings, the IGP has instructed the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to conduct a preliminary inquiry, which will pave the way for formal disciplinary action against the officers identified for negligence.