Disciplinary inquiry on several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwalas accident

Disciplinary inquiry on several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwalas accident

December 18, 2025   10:49 am

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that several officers were found negligent in performing their duties regarding the road accident involving former Speaker and National People’s Power (NPP) Gampaha District Member of Parliament, Asoka Ranwala.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, a special investigation was conducted by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Traffic Management and Road Safety Division, following direct instructions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The inquiry has revealed dereliction of duty by the following police personnel during the investigation of the accident:

• The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Sapugaskanda Police Station.

• The OIC of the Traffic Division and the officers who conducted the initial investigation.

• Senior Gazetted Officers responsible for supervising the Sapugaskanda Police Station.

In light of these findings, the IGP has instructed the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to conduct a preliminary inquiry, which will pave the way for formal disciplinary action against the officers identified for negligence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)