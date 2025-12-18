Case against Namal Rajapaksa over Krrish deal to be recalled in February

The Colombo High Court today (18) ordered that the case filed against Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project deal be recalled on February 16, 2026.

The case was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Nadee Aparna Suwadugoda, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General’s Department submitted a set of documents related to the case to the defense counsel.

After considering the facts presented, the Judge directed that the case be recalled on the scheduled date of February 16, 2026.