Multiple reservoirs at full capacity; Downstream residents urged to stay alert

December 18, 2025   11:44 am

The Mahaweli Authority has announced that the Victoria, Randenigala, and Rantembe reservoirs have reached spill levels due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

As a result, the water level in the Mahaweli River is expected to rise significantly, and residents in low-lying areas along the river have been advised to remain highly vigilant and to closely monitor the situation.

Additionally, since the spills gates of the Kala Wewa and Kandalama reservoirs of the Kala Wewa Basin are already opened, water levels in the Bowatenna, Ibbankatuwa, Moragahakanda, and Kalu Ganga reservoirs have also reached maximum capacity.

The Authority further stated that the Maduru Oya Reservoir is currently at maximum water level and spill gates may also be opened in the near future.

