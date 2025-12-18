Over 93,000 tourists visit Sri Lanka in first two weeks of December

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that over 93,000 tourists have arrived in the country during the first two weeks of December 2025.

According to the SLTDA, a total of 93,031 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka between December 01 and 14, 2025. The majority of these visitors were from India, totaling 21,156 arrivals.

In addition, a significant number of tourists arrived from countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

Accordingly, the authority further stated that the total number of tourists who visited Sri Lanka from January 01 to December 14, 2025, now stands at 2,196,624.