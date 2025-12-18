NBRO warns public to avoid unstable areas following heavy rainfall in Udadumbara

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has reported that the Udadumbara area in the Kandy District has received over 200 mm of rainfall, raising serious concerns over landslide risks in the region.

The NBRO warned that locations within Udadumbara showing early signs of instability are at risk of landslides. Consequently, residents in these areas are urged to refrain from unnecessary travel and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadheera of the NBRO stated that, due to the prevailing heavy rainfall, Level 3 ‘Red’ landslide evacuation warnings have been issued for eight Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) across the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The ‘Red’ warnings are in effect for residents of Doluwa, Udadumbara, Medadumbara, and Minipe DSDs in the Kandy District, and Mathurata, Nildandahinna, Hanguranketha, and Walapane DSDs in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Dr. Senadheera urged the public that, as early signs of landslides are visible in many areas following the recent heavy rains, they should avoid entering or remaining in houses and buildings that exhibit cracks.

The NBRO strongly advised the public to stay away from such locations, as they are prone to further landslides or slope failures, to ensure their safety.