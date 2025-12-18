Opposition seeks probe on failure to minimise damage from Cyclone Ditwah

A proposal seeking to establish a Parliamentary Select Committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the alleged lack of preparedness to minimise the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah has been submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.

Signed by 25 Opposition MPs, including the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, the proposal seeks the appointment of a select committee to examine the government’s response and the alleged failure to minimize damages caused by the cyclone, as well as the effectiveness of preparedness measures implemented in advance of the disaster.

In the letter submitted to the Speaker, the MPs noted that the loss of life, damage to property, and overall impact on the public caused by Cyclone Ditwah—described as one of the worst natural disasters in Sri Lanka’s history—have yet to be fully assessed.

Therefore, the Members of Parliament have requested the Speaker to appoint a Select Committee to conduct an in-depth inquiry and compile a report on the failure to take adequate measures to prevent or mitigate the impact of the catastrophe.