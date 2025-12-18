Opposition seeks probe on failure to minimise damage from Cyclone Ditwah

Opposition seeks probe on failure to minimise damage from Cyclone Ditwah

December 18, 2025   01:33 pm

A proposal seeking to establish a Parliamentary Select Committee to conduct a comprehensive review of the alleged lack of preparedness to minimise the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah has been submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.

Signed by 25 Opposition MPs, including the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, the proposal seeks the appointment of a select committee to examine the government’s response and the alleged failure to minimize damages caused by the cyclone, as well as the effectiveness of preparedness measures implemented in advance of the disaster.

In the letter submitted to the Speaker, the MPs noted that the loss of life, damage to property, and overall impact on the public caused by Cyclone Ditwah—described as one of the worst natural disasters in Sri Lanka’s history—have yet to be fully assessed.

Therefore, the Members of Parliament have requested the Speaker to appoint a Select Committee to conduct an in-depth inquiry and compile a report on the failure to take adequate measures to prevent or mitigate the impact of the catastrophe.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)