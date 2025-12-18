The Colombo High Court has ruled that the decision of the former Colombo Chief Magistrate to reject a private complaint filed against then Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon was contrary to the law.

The complaint relates to the violent attack on the “Gota Go Gama” protest site at Galle Face in Colombo on May 9, 2022. At the time, Tennakoon was serving as Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police in charge of the Western Province.

Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tilakaratne delivered the verdict after concluding the hearing of an appeal filed by an activist challenging the Chief Magistrate’s initial ruling, said Ada Derana reporter.