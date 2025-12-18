Police warn against misuse of 119 hotline; Legal action against offenders

Sri Lanka Police says it has observed significant misuse of the ‘119’ emergency hotline by certain members of the public, prompting the need for greater public awareness and enforcement action.

Addressing the issue, Police Media Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler stated that the misuse of the ‘119’ service has continued even during periods of inclement weather, compelling the Police to take legal action against individuals responsible for abusing the hotline.

He emphasized that the primary purpose of the 119 Police Emergency Service is to safeguard the civil rights of citizens and to respond promptly to emergencies, urgent situations, criminal incidents, and critical information requiring immediate police intervention.

However, the Police have noted an increase in false and misleading calls, as well as the use of the ‘119’ hotline for non-emergency matters, including inquiries related to water supply issues, electricity services, financial matters, and land disputes. Such calls, he warned, disrupt and obstruct the efficient functioning of the emergency service.

ASP Wootler further revealed that the Police have identified several phone numbers responsible for repeated misuse of the hotline and have temporarily suspended access to the ‘119’ service for those numbers as a preventive measure.

The Police Media Spokesman reiterated an appeal to the public to refrain from misusing the ‘119’ hotline, stressing that such actions could delay assistance to citizens facing genuine emergencies.

He urged the public to use the ‘119’ service strictly for emergencies and urgent police matters, enabling the Sri Lanka Police to provide efficient and effective assistance when it is most needed.

Accordingly, the Police have requested the public to use the following hotline numbers to address non-emergency service-related matters and other public needs:

Emergency and Public Service Hotline Numbers

1. Police Emergency Service – 119

2. Ministry of Child Development and Women’s Affairs (Women’s Help Line) – 1938

3. Ministry of Child Development and Women’s Affairs (Child Help Line) – 1929

4. Fire and Rescue Service – 110

5. National Transport Commission – 1955

6. Drug Organized Crime Issues Emergency Notification Unit – 1997

7. Bureau for the Prevention and Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women – 109

8. Emergency Call Center (Tamil Medium) – 107

9. Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption – 1954

10. Expressway Emergency Service – 1969

11. Department of Immigration and Emigration – 1962

12. National Dangerous Drugs Control Board – 1984

13. Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment – 1989

14. National Help Desk (Ministry of Defence) – 118

15. Disaster Management Call Center – 117

16. Sri Lanka Tourism – 1912

17. Government Information Centre – 1919