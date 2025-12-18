Suspects remanded for setting fire to wild elephant in Mihinthale

Suspects remanded for setting fire to wild elephant in Mihinthale

December 18, 2025   04:56 pm

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the three suspects arrested in connection with the alleged torture and setting fire to a wild elephant in the Sippukulama area of Mihintale be remanded until December 24.

The arrests followed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media showing a wild elephant being subjected to torture using fire.

Subsequent investigations into the footage led the Mihintale Police to arrest three suspects, aged 42, 48, and 50, all of whom are residents of the same area.

The injured elephant was later found dead in the Sippukulama area.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the animal’s death was caused by pre-existing kidney and liver conditions, which were aggravated by severe shock and fear resulting from the burn injuries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Chinese delegation reaffirms full support for Sri Lankas economic and social development (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka to hold a donor conference in January 2026 - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'Let's not pass judgment on Asoka Ranwala before court ruling' - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)

Govt. failed to enforce law equally against MP Ranwala - Opposition MP (English)