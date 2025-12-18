Suspects remanded for setting fire to wild elephant in Mihinthale

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court has ordered that the three suspects arrested in connection with the alleged torture and setting fire to a wild elephant in the Sippukulama area of Mihintale be remanded until December 24.

The arrests followed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media showing a wild elephant being subjected to torture using fire.

Subsequent investigations into the footage led the Mihintale Police to arrest three suspects, aged 42, 48, and 50, all of whom are residents of the same area.

The injured elephant was later found dead in the Sippukulama area.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the animal’s death was caused by pre-existing kidney and liver conditions, which were aggravated by severe shock and fear resulting from the burn injuries.