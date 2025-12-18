Schools in Central Province closed tomorrow and Monday

A decision has been taken to close all schools in the Central Province on Friday (December 19) and Monday due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions, says the Chief Secretary of the Central Province.

The Meteorology Department has forecast that showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts with fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm likely at some places in the these areas.

It said fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over the Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.