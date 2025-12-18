Two Sri Lankan fishing vessels seized by Maldivian Coast Guard after foreign intelligence tip

Two Sri Lankan fishing vessels seized by Maldivian Coast Guard after foreign intelligence tip

December 18, 2025   06:46 pm

Two Sri Lankan fishing vessels were seized near Kelaa in Haa Alifu Atoll yesterday during an operation conducted by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) based on intelligence shared by foreign sources, Maldivian media reported today.

MNDF said today that the vessels were detained by the Coast Guard for illegally entering the Maldives’ Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The seizure was carried out during a joint surveillance operation involving the Coast Guard and Air Corps, following intelligence provided by regional partners.

According to the MNDF, the two vessels were intercepted at around 8:30 am yesterday, approximately 51 nautical miles off Kelaa, Maldives.

The vessels have since been handed over to the Maldives Police Service, which has launched an investigation into the incident.

The seizure comes amid heightened maritime security efforts following a recent major drug trafficking case. Last month, a Sri Lankan fishing vessel carrying 350 kilograms of drugs was seized in Maldivian waters. Five Sri Lankan nationals found on board were arrested and remanded in custody pending trial.

A Sri Lankan investigative team has also arrived in Maldives in connection with that case.

Source: The edition.mv 

--Agencies

