Flood warning issued for several low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin

December 18, 2025   08:06 pm

The Irrigation Department has issued a flood warning valid for the next 48 hours for several low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River Basin due to rainfall received since last night (17) in certain catchment areas.

Accordingly, residents of low-lying areas in Kinniya, Muttur, Kantale, Seruvila, Welikanda, Lankapura, Thamankaduwa, and Dimbulagala Divisional Secretariat (DS) Divisions have been warned of possible flooding.

Furthermore, there is a risk of inundation of the Batticaloa Polonnaruwa Road (Gallella area), the access road to Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara, and the surrounding areas of the Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara, the department said.

Therefore, devotees travelling to the Somawathiya Raja Maha Vihara are kindly requested to avoid travel to the area until further notice over the next few days. 

In addition, the general public residing in close proximity to the Mahaweli River in the above-mentioned areas are requested to remain highly vigilant and to take necessary measures to protect themselves from possible flood conditions. 

Therefore, disaster management authorities are also requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

 

 

 

