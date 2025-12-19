Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, today (19), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm are likely at some places in the above areas.

Several spells of showers may occur at North-western province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambantota and Monaragala districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.