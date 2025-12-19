Highest rainfall in past 24 hours recorded in Udadumbara

December 19, 2025   08:08 am

The highest rainfall recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 6.00 a.m. today (19) was reported from the Udadumbara area, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Accordingly, Udadumbara received nearly 201 millimetres of rainfall during the period. 

The second-highest rainfall was recorded in Udadumbara Poththapitiya, where 155 millimetres of rain was recorded. 

Meanwhile, the DMC stated that 34 major tanks and reservoirs across the country are currently spilling.

In the Anuradhapura District, the Kala Wewa, Rajanganaya, Nachchaduwa and Angamuwa reservoirs are spilling.

In the Kandy District, the Polgolla, Victoria, Randenigala and Rantembe reservoirs are also spilling, the statement added. 

Additionally, the Deduru Oya reservoir in the Kurunegala District and the Senanayake Samudraya in the Ampara District are spilling, the statement added.

Accordingly, two spill gates of the Kala Wewa have been opened by six feet each. 

Furthermore, four spill gates of the Rajanganaya reservoir have been opened by five feet each, while two additional spill gates have been opened by four feet each.

At the Nachchaduwa tank, four spill gates have been opened by four feet each, while three additional spill gates have been opened by two feet each.

Meanwhile, two spill gates of the Angamuwa reservoir have been opened by two feet each, the DMC said.

The DMC also reported that several roads in the Badulla, Matale, Kilinochchi, Kegalle and Anuradhapura districts have been completely blocked at certain locations due to landslides and related incidents.

Meanwhile, the Sungawila–Somawathiya Road in Polonnaruwa has also been blocked due to flooding, the DMC added.

