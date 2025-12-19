Dasun Shanaka to captain Sri Lanka T20 team until 2026 World Cup

Dasun Shanaka to captain Sri Lanka T20 team until 2026 World Cup

December 19, 2025   10:14 am

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Chief Selector Pramodya Wickremesinghe has confirmed that Dasun Shanaka will continue as the captain of the Sri Lanka T20I squad until the conclusion of the 2026 T20I World Cup.

Pramodya Wickremesinghe, speaking following his appointment as the Chief Selector of the current selection committee, also stated that the previous committee had named a 25-player squad for the World Cup, and that squad will remain unchanged.

Accordingly, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka as the captain in the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan and England, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pawan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Ratnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Travin Mathew, Kamil Mishara

