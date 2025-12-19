Landslides reported in Udadumbara and Walapane; Residents urged to remain vigilant

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has confirmed that several landslides have occurred in the Udadumbara area of Kandy, following rainfall exceeding 300 millimeters over the past 48 hours.

A landslide was reported in the Denapitiya area, Senior Geologist Dr. Wasantha Senadheera said, noting that several houses were damaged and residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

He further noted that the Walapane road from the Rikillagaskada area has been blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall affecting the Nuwara Eliya District.

Moreover, the Matale District recorded rainfall exceeding 100 mm yesterday (18), he added.

Dr. Senadheera also stated that several other minor landslides have also been reported, although detailed information is still being gathered.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Disaster Management Center (DMC), Major General (Retd.) Sampath Kotuwegoda, stated that the Central Province has experienced increased rainfall due to the activation of the Northeast Monsoon condition in recent days.

He assured that the DMC is ready to provide relief in the event of sudden disasters and urged residents in mountainous areas showing early signs of landslides to evacuate immediately.

Director of Irrigation (Hydrology and Disaster Management), Eng. L.S. Sooriyabandara said that the water level in the Manampitiya area of the Mahaweli River Basin has risen above the minor flood level due to heavy rainfall.

He warned that low-lying areas up to Trincomalee may face further inundation, noting that the access road to the Somawathiya area is already inundated.

He added that although the water level of the Malwathu Oya at Thanthirimale has reached a minor flood level, no further rise is expected.

He pointed out that currently, 34 of the 73 major reservoirs and 48 medium-sized reservoirs across the country are spilling, but no water is being discharged that would worsen flood situations.

Sooriyabandara urged the public to promptly inform authorities of any sudden changes in water levels around reservoirs during the rainy season to ensure safety.