Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund surpasses Rs. 4.2 billion  Finance Secretary

The ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund, established by the government to provide relief to those affected by recent disasters caused by Cyclone Ditwah, has received a total of Rs. 4,286 million to date, Finance Secretary Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma said.

The Finance Secretary added that of this amount, Rs. 4,263 million has been contributed by local businessmen, while the remainder was received through direct foreign currency deposits.

The total value of contributions has exceeded USD 13.8 million, with foreign currency donations alone amounting for over USD 6 million.

Dr. Suriyapperuma noted that aid has been received from 43 countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Bhutan, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, the Maldives, Saudi Arabia, France, and South Korea.