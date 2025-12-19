Train services to resume between Badulla and Ambewela from tomorrow

The Department of Railways has decided to operate train services between Badulla and Ambewela along the Upcountry Railway Line from tomorrow (20).

Accordingly, two trains will depart from Badulla Railway Station to Ambewela at 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m., while two trains will operate from Ambewela Railway Station to Badulla at 9.30 a.m. and 3.00 p.m.

The trains will operate with two air-conditioned first-class reserved seating compartments, along with one second-class and one third-class reserved seating compartment.