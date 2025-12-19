Earthquake jolts northern Afghanistan

December 19, 2025   04:02 pm

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Afghanistan early on Friday, including the capital Kabul, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicentre was in Nahrin district of Baghlan province, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Afghanistan lies in a seismically active region where earthquakes are frequent, particularly along fault lines running through the Hindu Kush mountains. 

Shallow and moderate tremors regularly affect provinces in the north and northeast, including Baghlan and areas near Kabul, often causing casualties and damage due to weak infrastructure and densely populated communities.

In recent years, a series of earthquakes has heightened concerns about preparedness and the vulnerability of homes already weakened by decades of conflict and natural disasters.

On August 31, 2025, a deadly earthquake in Kunar province in the east killed more than 2,100 people. Moreover, another earthquake in the northern province of Samangan in early November killed more than 20 people.

Source: Amu TV

--Agencies

