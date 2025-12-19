President to attend parliamentary debate on supplementary estimate

President to attend parliamentary debate on supplementary estimate

December 19, 2025   04:26 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to attend parliament today (19) and deliver a special statement, according to the President’s Media Division.

The President, who is also the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, will attend Parliament to participate in the debate being held to secure approval for the supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion presented to restore livelihoods disrupted by the emergency disaster situation and to rebuild destroyed infrastructure, it said.

